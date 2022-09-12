GPHA National Service Personnel refurbishes hospital ward

The 2021/2022-year group of the National Service Personnel Association (NSAPA) of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has refurbished the female surgical ward at the Tema General Hospital to mark the end of their service.

The GPHA NSAPA made up of 340 graduates from various tertiary institutions undertook their national service in the various departments of the GPHA for the service period 2021 to 2022.

Outdooring the refurbished ward at a short ceremony at the Hospital monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema, Ms. Cynthia Kwansah, a Senior Nursing Officer in charge of the TGH female surgical ward, commended the service personnel and indicated that their help came in a timely.

Ms. Kwansah said it would go a long way to inject some significant level of comfort for the patients on admission.

She said the ward’s trolleys had been in a poor state for a while making it difficult to convey patients to the theatre, as they could fall if care was not taken.

Mr. Bryan Ebenezer Sarpong, the President of GPHA NASPA explained that the group decided to make an impact in society after gaining some skills and experience at the GPHA during their service period.

Mr. Sarpong said as part of the NASPA week celebration, they refurbished the female surgical ward by fixing the ward’s leaking roof, painting, provision of ten wall fans, six cardiac tables, two patient trolleys, one-wheel chair, five dustbins, as well as presentation of food and other essential items.

He expressed the hope that their gesture would encourage other young people to support key institutions in society no matter how small it was.

Meanwhile, as part of the NASPA week celebration, the service personnel also engaged in a blood donation exercise for the International Maritime Hospital (IMAH) to help save lives.