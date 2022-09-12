Ghana must identify Aisha Huang’s collaborators in high places for swift action – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has added to calls for an independent enquiry into Aisha Huang’s illegal activities in the country.

The popular Chinese illegal miner has been arrested in the country for her alleged involvement in galamsey and trading of minerals without a license, an act she was found guilty of and deported to her home country in 2018.

With many shocked by her return to the country, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said investigations have revealed that Aisha Huang “was not physically handed over to relevant or competent Chinese authorities when she allegedly landed in China which is inconsistent with deportation protocols.”

The Ghanaian lawmaker wants Ghana to immediately begin a full-scale independent enquiry to find the accomplices of the Chinese galamsey queen for sanctions.

“The morbid fear of Aisha Huang by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government cannot be opportunistically blamed on others. When Tanzania jailed Chinese Ivory Queen, Yang Fenglan in February 2019 for 15 years, it didn’t and hasn’t affected cordial China-Tanzania bilateral relations.

“Ghana needs an immediate full-scale independent enquiry to unravel this mystery and to identify Aisha Huang’s collaborators in high places for swift sanctions,” Samuel Okudzeto ABlakwa has said in a post on Facebook.