Gomoa Central MP bemoaned high rate of teenage pregnancies in her constituency

Hon. Naana Eyiah, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central and a Deputy Minister for Interior

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central and a Deputy Minister for Interior, Hon. Naana Eyiah has bemoaned the high rate of teenage pregnancies in her constituency.

"It saddens my heart to say that Gomoa Central is becoming a hub for teenage pregnancies, a situation which was alien to us in this constituency.

"Let all come together in unison to fight this menace which could ruin the lives of our future leaders especially the Girl-child. As a mother, am doing everything possible to reduce it, if not total eradication because it is a concern to all of us in the constituency," he stated.

Hon. Naana Eyiah said this when she commissioned an ICT center for the local Basic School, and a market complex for Gomoa Manso to enhance effective teaching and learning and also boost the local economy respectively.

She used the occasion to appeal to parents to show concern about the movement of their children especially the young girls.

"We all know women play important role in our family setup and so we must do everything possible to encourage them to further their education because that is the best way to detach from economic related hardships.

"His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo-led NPP Government has put in place pro-poor policies that has lessened financial burdens on parents. The Free SHS for example has come to reduce the financial stress parents go through in an attempt to seek admission for their children. This intervention is a God-sent and we must take advantage of it," Hon. Naana Eyiah stated.

The commissioning of the two projects was part of programmes and activities to climax the annual Akwambo festival of the Chiefs and people at Gomoa Manso last Saturday.

The Member of Parliament reiterated the commitment of the NPP Government to community development adding that the national cake was being shared equally for all communities across the nation.

"As a Member of Parliament, am collaborating with Gomoa Central District Assembly, Nananom, Assembly Members and NPP Constituency Executives to provide the needed social amenities in every community. We need your prayers and support for President Akufo Addo and the NPP Government. Rally behind us to fully implement programmes and policies to facilitate national development."

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo noted that the Assembly with support from the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council led by Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI was implementing bye-laws especially on education to strictly check the movement of school-going children during occasions like funerals, weddings, festivals and other outdoor activities that sweep into the night.

The Gomoa Central DCE confirmed that the district leads in the teenage pregnancy league table in the Central Region describing it as an eyesore and unfortunate situation.

He added his voice to the call on parents to keep their eyes on their children. Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo also lamented the use of hard drugs among the youth in the district.

"Gomoa Central is a very peaceful District and we won't allow few people to tarnish its image through the use of hard drugs and other anti-social activities."

In his welcome address, the Chief of Gomoa Manso, Nana Okyeadzi Dontoh IX made a passionate appeal to the Member of Parliament and the DCE to as a matter of urgency renovate the local basic school building which he said was in a deplorable state.

He noted that the roof leaks badly thus affecting teaching and learning. Nana Okyeadzi Dontoh IX expressed hope the reroofing would be done as early as possible.

The Chief, who is also the Obaatan of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area assured that he and his Nananom will join the crusade against teenage pregnancies, hard drugs abuse and other social vices in the community.

Later in an interview, the Presiding Member of Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson disclosed that Assembly Members have been tasked to ensure full implementation of the Assembly's bye-laws on education to reduce teenage pregnancies in their various electoral areas.

"I have directed that no social outdoor activities apart from that of Nananom should travel deep into the night. This and other measures have been put in place to improve the academic standards in Gomoa Central," Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson emphasised.