Vote for NDC and all projects abandoned by Akufo-Addo will be completed – Mahama promise Voltarians

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has assured that all projects in the Volta Region abandoned by President Akufo-Addo’s administration will be completed in his next government.

Speaking at the grand durbar to mark the climax of the Asogli Yam Festival in Ho over the weekend, the former President accused the current government of forcing contractors to stop work on some projects he started.

He assured that if the people of the Volta Region vote for the NDC in the 2024 general elections, all abandoned and uncompleted projects will be done.

“Projects started by the NDC have been abandoned and others that are to be completed in the region are being done at a slow pace. For some of the projects, this government asked contractors to stop work.

“But I make a commitment of the NDC that, God willing and thanks to your votes in 2025, all these projects will be resumed,” John Dramani Mahama stressed.

In his address, the former President also accused President Akufo-Addo’s government of losing control over the fight against corruption.

He said the revelations in the Auditor General’s report are an indication of how corruption has been institutionalised under the current administration.

“The NPP government has completely lost control of the fight against corruption. President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address promised to protect the purse.

“Today, that public purse cannot be found. Revelations in the Auditor General report for 2021 are only a microcosm of the seeming institutionalisation of corruption under this administration.

“I am using this festival to draw attention to this important national issue that requires the support of all citizens. Economic difficulties in the country are unbearable,” former President John Dramani Mahama indicated.