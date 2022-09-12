NUGS, CoHK TESCON honour Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's wife

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and Kintampo College of Education, a branch of the Tertiary Students' Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON) in good standing have honoured the wife of the majority leader and CEO of Sompahemaa Foundation for her massive contribution and support towards their respective association.

Presenting the awards to the industrious and visionary woman by Mr Kwasi Owusu Frimpong, the then Committee Chairman for the NUGS Health Committee and immediate past TESCON president for CoHK showed their appreciation to Majority Leader's wife for always coming to their aid in times of difficulty as an association when they call on her.

Mr Frimpong recounted when the NUGS Health Committee needed resources and finance to undertake health screenings at the Bantama Market. He added that at a point where all means for support had proved futile, Mrs Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu came to their aid and supported them enormously.

Sompahemaa Papabi Mrs Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu expressed her gratitude to both NUGS and CoHK TESCON for the honour bestowed upon her.

Below is the inscription on the CoHK TESCON Citation:

TESCON CoHK is extremely grateful for your selflessness and dedication toward the development of members in the College Of Health and Wellbeing, Kintampo.

You have demonstrated this through the unflinching support given to us during all our activities in the college.

We the executives of TESCON COHK wish to thank you for the good work you are doing and admonish you to keep up the good work as together we hope to contribute to the advancement of the TESCON members in the College and Beyond.

God richly bless you

Ayekoo