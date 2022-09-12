Ruthy Nutifafa donates items to Teshie Children’s Home

Ghanaian actress, model and pharmacist, Ruth Nutifafa Bosomprah, popularly known as Ruthy Nutifafa, over the weekend, donated assorted items worth GH₵50,000.00 to Teshie Children’s Home in Accra.

The items include bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, flour, noodles, soap, tissue, bottle water, beverages, toiletries and other confectionaries to support the children at the orphanages “to give them a feel of her birthday”.

Ruthy Nutifafa said the gesture was a token of her own effort to improve the conditions of those in need, adding that “the children are special who deserves every support, and so if God blesses you, you help the less privileged”.

She further observed that she decided to celebrate her birthday with less privileged children in the home in order to put smiles on their faces

“This year, I wanted to celebrate my birthday with the disadvantaged and vulnerable people in the society, giving them hope in the face of hopelessness. I am here to help not only orphanages but groups and individuals who are in need,” she added.

Ruthy Nutifafa further expressed optimism that the relationship that has been established will not be a one-off engagement.

Responding, the Administrator for the Teshie Children’s Home, Moses Lamptey, expressed appreciation to the actress for the kind gesture, saying the items would impact the lives of the children in the home.

“Together with the children and caretakers of this orphanage, we say a very big thank you and may God bless you in more ways than one,” he added.

Mr Lamptey also called on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other philanthropists to support the Orphanage financially to make life more dignifying and comfortable for the children.