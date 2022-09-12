C/R: How can a technical school function without a workshop and dormitory — Enyan Abaasa Chief laments

How can a technical school function without a workshop, dormitory and a governing council, the Omanhene of Enyan Abaasa Traditional Council, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X has said.

Speaking at Enyan Abaasa at the celebration of 2022 AbaasaFest in the Central Region, Osagyefo Akonu X appealed to government to resource the Abaasa Secondary Technical School in order to make the teaching of the technical subject effective.

Additionally, he wants a new governing board to be reconstituted to complement the effort of the new headmaster posted to the school.

He also appealed to the district assembly to resource schools with tables and chairs and ensure the completion of the ongoing school building project at Nsawadze which serves other surrounding communities and prevents children from trekking long distances to Abaasa to school.

On sanitation, he expressed regret that the work of the Environmental Health Officers is not being felt considering that the filth that has engulfed the communities. "Our soundings are bushy, filth everywhere, but there are Environmental Health Officers who are paid every month but have failed to prosecute people. I suggest government close down this department because it is wasting money," he stressed.

He appealed to the government to create a new constituency and name it 'We Enyan Constituency.' He added that they are overqualified with its over 84 communities with three paramouncies, Enyan Abaasa, Denkyira and Enyanmain paramouncies. He noted that the other constituency will be Ajumako Essiam Constituency made up of over 110 communities.

The District Chief Executive for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, Rev. Emanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarko in his response indicated that the assembly lobbied GETFund for new structures such as a 6 units school block at Abatech to be able to contain the swelling number of students due to the free education policy.

On teacher deficit, he maintains that steps have been taken to receive more teachers next year hopefully when the first batch of students from training colleges graduate after four years.

He acknowledged the importance of cleanliness but added that the staff strength at the Environmental Health Office was not enough to contain the workload in the district hence, the government was working on it.