Akufo-Addo tours Volta Region today

12.09.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is continuing his tour of the various regions in the country this week.

For today and tomorrow, the President is scheduled to tour the Volta Region. This has been confirmed by the President in an official post on his social media.

“I will be touring the Volta Region today and tomorrow. There will be a live coverage of the tour,” a post on the Twitter page of President Akufo-Addo said on Monday.

ay, September 12.

Over the last few months, President Akufo-Addo has toured several regions.

While on his two-day tour of the Volta Region, the President will have an engagement with the media.

He will not only also engage in discussions with the traditional leaders in the region but will also inspect various projects undertaken by his government.