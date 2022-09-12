Bawumia attends swearing-in ceremony of new Kenya President William Ruto

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has travelled to Nairobi, Kenya, where he is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of new President William Ruto.

William Ruto, age 55, was announced the winner of the election on August 15 by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Although the result of the election was challenged in Kenya’s Supreme Court, the result was upheld last week after a three-day hearing to pave way for the swearing-in of the new president.

Ahead of the ceremony to be held on Tuesday, September 13, Ghana’s Vice President has travelled to Kenya to attend as a special guest.

Dr. Bawumia is accompanied by the 2nd Lady, Samira Bawumia, Thomas Mbomba, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and other senior government officials.

Already, the Vice President in a Tweet has extended his best wishes to the Kenya President-elect, praying that his steps will be guided by God for a successful tenure.

“I congratulate Vice President of the Republic of Kenya, Williams Ruto on being affirmed by the Supreme Court of Kenya as the President-elect of the country.

“All the best as you take over the baton to serve your beloved Kenya. May God continue to guide your steps,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia posted on September 5.