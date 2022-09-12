Buckingham Palace opens online condolence book for late Queen Elizabeth II

Late Queen Elizabeth II

12.09.2022 LISTEN

The Royal Family of England has announced a platform for people and organisations around the globe to mourn the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

To do this, the family, through its websites and social pages, has opened an online condolences book available for everyone to send their tribute and condolences.

This was contained in a tweet sighted by Modernghana News, which reads “an online book of condolence is available on our website where you can send a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen:”

The 96-year-old longest-serving English monarch died in the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, at her residence in Balmoral.

A statement sighted on the official Twitter handle of the Royal Family announcing her demise reads "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King (then Prince Charles) and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her final funeral rites officially begin today, September 12, with a casket tour already begun during the weekend.