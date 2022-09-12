Revelations in Auditor General’s report are only microcosm of corruption under Akufo-Addo’s administration – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has hit out at government over what he describes as the institutionalisation of corruption under President Akufo-Addo’s government.

According to him, the revelations of financial irregularities in the Auditor General’s report are a fraction of the corruption under the current administration.

“The NPP government has completely lost control of the fight against corruption,” John Dramani Mahama said at this year’s Te Zã (Yam Festival) of the Asogli State over the weekend.

He noted that despite the promise by President Akufo-Addo to fight corruption when voted for, he has failed woefully.

“President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address promised to protect the purse. Today, that public purse cannot be found.

“Revelations in the Auditor General report for 2021 are only a microcosm of the seeming institutionalisation of corruption under this administration,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama said.

He continued, “I am using this festival to draw attention to this important national issue that requires the support of all citizens.

“Economic difficulties in the country are unbearable. The cost of living has increased significantly because of rising inflation. Prices are changing in the market every day, and this makes it difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian to survive.”

In the last few months, the former President has been on the case of government at various events where he has addressed critical national issues.

John Dramani Mahama wants the government to address the challenges in the country to mitigate the hardships being suffered by the Ghanaian people.