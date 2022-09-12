Yam Festival: Blame me for inviting Ken Agyapong, he requested an invitation – Secretary to Asogli State Council

The Secretary to the Asogli State has apologised to the Asogli State Council and the MP for Assin North Kennedy Agyapong for an administrative lapse which resulted in an invitation sent to the lawmaker to attend the 2022 Asogli Yam Festival.

There are wide spread reports that the Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede allegedly rejected Mr Agyapong’s gifts at the durbar grounds.

Explaining what transpired in a statement, the secretary to the Asogli State Council, Stephen Tetteh, said Mr Agyapong requested through his representatives for an invitation to attend the Yam festival.

However, the Asogli State Council disapproved of it because of “several loose comments and utterances he made which the council viewed as unbecoming of an honorable member of Ghana’s parliament”.

Mr Tetteh said in view of this he takes responsibility for the administrative lapse which resulted in sending of an invitation letter to Mr Agyapong and has, thus, apologised to Mr Agyapong and the Asogli State Council.

Source: Classfmonline.com