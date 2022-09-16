A/R: Businessman surrenders Ghs50,000 to armed robbers at gun point at Asafo Market

16.09.2022 LISTEN

Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has become risky due to the activities of armed robbers, pickpockets and phone snatchers.

Though the security agencies continue to clamp down and arrest suspects, the broad daylight robbery activities continue to rise thus creating fear and panic not only among residents but also travelers to the region.

At Kumasi Asafo on Wednesday September 8 2022, a gang of four armed robbers snatched a bag containing Ghc 50,000 from a popular businessman (name withheld upon request) at a gunpoint at Kumasi Asafo in broad daylight.

According to the businessman, the incident occurred around 2:00 pm. He said he sustained some gunshot wounds after attempting to resist the robbers.

Speaking to some journalists, the victim disclosed that one of the robbers accosted him and asked him to surrender the money whiles he was about to enter his office located at the Asafo Market Neoplan station.

He noted that at first glance he thought the robbers were joking by taking into consideration the busy atmosphere of people around. "But to my amazement, one of the men brought out a gun and threatened to shoot if l refuse to give them the money."

According to him, he managed to strike the gun down not knowing the robber had another gun in his pocket which he immediately pulled out and shot him.

The businessman said he was only saved by God because at the time he pulled the trigger, he slipped from one of the staircases causing the bullet to only scratch part of his stomach.

"But before l can say jack the other accomplices had already snatched away my wallet containing the amount. I only saw the one who attacked me, but l was told by the police that the robbers were four in number," the victim stated.