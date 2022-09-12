He's a King who stands by the truth always, no matter who gets hurt — Mahama eulogises Togbe Afede

Former President John Dramani Mahama has praised Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the Asogli Traditional Area for holding high his integrity in the chieftaincy institution.

He said Togbe Afede is a man who is always ready to defend the truth and criticize evil irrespective of whose ox is gored.

Speaking to the chiefs and people of Asogli State at the grand durbar of this year's "Te Za" (Yam Festival) in Ho on Saturday, September 10, Mr. Mahama reiterated his commitment to the development of Volta region.

Mr. Mahama has promised to complete all abandoned projects by the Akufo-Addo government.

“One traditional leader, who stands by the truth no matter who gets angry,” he said.

He continues “Volta deserves all it can get from an NDC administration and just as we have done before, we shall do it again for our beloved Region. I am personally committed to the development of the Volta Region.”

In a speech dubbed "Let's Eschew Greed, Unite for Peace, Development, and Prosperity,” the former President lamented the delay in the construction of the Ho Airport.

“People are criticising the reason underpinning the construction of the Ho Airport. But I am unwavering in the reason that underpins that infrastructure.

“The Volta Region was the best for the project just as it would have been for Wa or Takoradi,” he said while assuring them of his eagerness to complete it when elected.