Stop giving false impression that I'm anti-JM; I’m not the cause of his woes — Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has taken on those who claim he is anti-John Dramani Mahama.

According to Mr. Anyidoho, some people are attempting to create the false impression that he causing more problems for John Mahama.

Such assertions, he lamented, were false and only a figment of the imaginations of those behind them.

He also wants to know if former President John Dramani Mahama can honestly point to anything that he (Koku Anyidoho) did wrong. "The crux of the issue is that, why the attempt to create the false impression that I am the cause of JMs woes?"

According to him, Asiedu-Nketiah decided that he would not contest again in 2018, and JM forced him to contest saying “I cannot work with Koku Anyidoho”.

“We all know how the election was rigged at Trade Fair but Koku still stayed to the very end and congratulated the winners. So, what is the crime of Koku Anyidoho by attempting to paint him black?”

There is also a photo of the former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, ensuring that John Dramani Mahama signs EC forms to contest as Flagbearer for the NDC.

Subsequently, Koku Anyidoho, held the “Comfortable Lead” Press Conference for John Mahama.

He said it was JM himself who held another press C=conference to concede defeat to Nana Addo even before Charlotte Osei could declare the results. "So, why the noise that Koku Anyidoho is anti-JM? Let JM carry his own cross and leave Koku Anyidoho alone to have his peace."

