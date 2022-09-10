Government urged to resource artisans after training

Rev. Dr. Love Konadu, President of Obuasi-based NGO, Mama Love Foundation has appealed to government to resource graduate Artisans with start-up kits after completion of their apprenticeship training.

She was speaking on Friday, 9th September, 2022 after a feast with Artisans in Obuasi to mark her birthday. She also presented items and soft drinks to them as a show of appreciation for their support of her NGO.

Rev Dr. Konadu explained that a lot of graduate Artisans find it difficult to properly set themselves up after learning their trade. As a result, most of them are left with no option than looking out for opportunities elsewhere rendering their training useless.

He urged government to increase its budgetary allocations to the Ghana Enterprises Agency for the procurement of start-up kits to enable them reach out to more beneficiaries at the various MMDAS.

She explained that the decision to celebrate her birthday with Artisans was to motivate them to take their training seriously.

She said " having worked with Artisans in Obuasi, I have come to appreciate their issues and challenges. I know some of them even find it difficult getting food to eat before they come to work. These are the issues that motivate me to wine and dine with them on this important day."

In an interview with the media on the sidelines of the celebrations, Rev. Dr. Konadu paid glowing tributes to artisans in Obuasi for weathering the storm in their quest to learn trade to have a decent future.

She charged them not to be swayed by the quest to have material things." This is not the time to follow money or material things, this is the time for you to learn a trade, and acquire skills which will enable you live an independent life. Money or successes do not come out of the blue".

On the role her NGO, Mama Love Foundation has played to change the lives of the less privileged and vulnerable in society, Rev Dr. Love Konadu who is also a radio presenter said, they have trained thousands of individuals on beads making, ice cream making, soft drinks, bakery and confectionery.

"Currently we have more than 20 girls who are learning fashion and design as well as catering. This is the second batch, the first batch has already passed out and are doing very well. We given them the tools to go through the training and we also set them up when they complete the training", she added.

She called on like-minded individuals and institutions to join hands with her Foundation to transform the lives of the vulnerable and less privileged in society.

An Artisan who graced the occasion lauded the President of Mama Love Foundation for her benevolence and human centered initiatives. Yaw Boafo said as Artisans, they are always motivated by such gestures from Rev. Dr. Konadu.

He appealed to Government and AngloGold Ashanti to create opportunities for them after completion of their training.

Mama Love Foundation was recently in the news after campaigning for the creation of facilities to encourage conjugal visits in the country’s prisons.

They made this call after they joined London-based Obuasi Sikakrom Association to deliver meals, prepared food, soft drinks, and bottled water to convicts at the Obuasi Prisons.