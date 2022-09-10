Offer ethical leadership and commit to combating corruption — CHRAJ to leaders

It is important that our leaders offer ethical leadership and commit to combating corruption in the country as well as enhancing accountability by strengthening mechanisms for monitoring systems, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has said.

“To effectively tackle corruption in the country, there must be systematic and collective effort across all sectors, stressing that "when you have good systems in place and the systems are working, the opportunity to indulge in corrupt practices reduces.

“If the systems are not working the opportunity for people to get corrupted increases,” Mr. Richard A. Quayson, CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner stated speaking on the topic: "Public Service Integrity in the fight against corruption," at the 16th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders Engagement and Workers’ appreciation day seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

He said corruption was dangerous and had resulted in the loss of many lives and needed to be dealt with immediately noting that, Ghanaians must take a personal interest in the fight against it.

"Where our leaders are not examples then we create the condition for the people to do all terrible things we cannot deal with, so it is important that our leaders offer the right kind of leadership," Mr. Quayson stated.

Mr. Quayson charges leaders to show strong leadership and prioritize the fight against the canker of corruption which was impeding economic growth of the country.

Mr. Quayson mentioned that indiscipline had been the major cause of corruption in the country and needed to be uprooted.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Manager stated that the role of the media is crucial in the nation’s campaign to eradicate corruption, stressing that efforts to fight the canker would not achieve desired results without an effective partnership with credible media institutions.

Mr. Ameyibor urged both public and private institutions and organizations to deal effectively with credible media houses in their fight to prevent the incidence of corruption.

He contended that without integrity, the media could not make any positive impact in the campaign against corruption, advising that media practitioners must accordingly not allow their personal and monetary interests to override the national interest in their reportage since that could promote corruption.

Mr. Ameyibor also encouraged the media to continue to devote spaces in the newspapers and airtime on the radio and television to discuss corruption and its consequences on the development of the country.

Other speakers included: Dr. Amma Benin, Head of Paediatric Department, International Maritime Hospital (IMAH) who spoke on the topic: “Addressing the health needs of children, adolescents, and women, a sure way to build a healthy society” and Dr. Joseph Swanzy, a General Medical Practitioner at IMAH, who spoke on “adolescent health issues and how to address it”.

The rest are Mr. Kenneth Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, who spoke on “Navigating through the current economic crisis with or without the international monetary fund.”