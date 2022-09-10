Stop the lawlessness, arbitrariness your gov’t is portraying in the name of SIM Card registration – NDC to Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the blocking of calls of the SIM cards of some Ghanaians by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Since Monday, some punitive measures have been introduced by the NCA to force people to have their SIM cards linked to the Ghana card before the September 30 deadline given by the Ministry of Communications and DIgitalisation elapses.

In the last 48 hours, people with unregistered SIM cards have been barred from making calls but can receive calls.

Reacting to the action which has inconvenienced a lot of people, the NDC says it is appalling.

“We are appalled that this objectionable impunity has reached an alarming point where the mobile SIM cards of innocent Ghanaians including those who have already undertaken the said reregistration are being restricted, thereby rendering many of our citizens incommunicado, helpless, and frustrated.

“We hold the view, that this simple exercise of linking SIM Cards to the Ghana card of subscribers to check crime among others, could have been easily done by extracting the biometric data of persons who have registered for the Ghana card from the National Identification Authority and matching same with the database of the Telecos. The NIA has made this point, the NDC's Minority Group in Parliament and Civil Society Organizations have backed same,” the statement signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia notes in parts.

The largest opposition party wants President Akufo-Addo to stop what it describes and lawlessness and arbitrariness in the name of SIM Card re-registration immediately.

“The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms this arbitrariness and recklessness on the part of the Minister of Communications and the NCA. Such mishandling and crass bungling of a simple exercise such as the ongoing SIM card re-registration can only be supervised by incompetent and clueless public servants like we have at the helm of the Ministry of Communications and the NCA,” the NDC statement adds.

Meanwhile, the NDC is calling on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications to call the Minister of Communications and the NCA to order in exercise of its oversight responsibility.