NDC UK & Ireland Chapter mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) - UK & IRELAND CHAPTER MOURNS QUEEN ELIZABETH II

The entire membership of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter is in a state of mourning following the sudden death of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

There is a special relationship between the UK and Ghana, which dates back to the colonial period. As a result the Queen has paid two state visits to Ghana in 1961 and 1999 during the presidency of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Flt Lt John Jerry Rawlings respectively.

The Queen has also granted audiences to Presidents of Ghana: John Kuffour, John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama in 2007, 2009 and 2014 respectively.

The Queen was an embodiment of the British cultural heritage and belief systems. And the soul and spirit underpinning the Commonwealth of Nations. She was a strong advocate for multi- culturalism and champion of free, stable peaceful and democratic world devoid of hunger and other deprivations.

The Queen has inspired generations. She was loved, respected and cherished by many all over the world and she will be sorely missed.

Our prayers and thoughts are with King Charles III and other members of the Royal family during this difficult time.

May the Good Lord grant Queen Elizabeth II eternal peace!

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC-UK & IRELAND Chapter