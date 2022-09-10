Ghanaians who facilitated criminal enterprise of Aisha Huang must not be left off the hook – Prof. Aning

Prof. Kwesi Aning

10.09.2022 LISTEN

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Prof. Kwesi Aning wants the prosecution of Aisha Huang to be done carefully.

He is of the belief that the Chinese national poses a great danger to the country and should possibly be trialed for treason.

Speaking to TV3 on the Key Points programme, Prof. Kwesi Aning stressed that it is also important that any Ghanaian who one way or the other facilitated the criminal enterprise of Aisha Huang be fished out and dealt with according to the law.

“This woman’s danger to us needs to be elevated so that we can use the law as much as possible.

“[The actions of Aisha Huang] should be elevated to treasonable act. Let us not rush to quickly try Aisha Huang.

“It is not only Aisha, let us identify Ghanaians who have facilitated her criminal enterprise,” Prof Kwesi Aning shared.

He added, “Let’s not make this a one man-show, let us understand the network. Who gave the license and how Aisha Huang took the gold out?”

Aisha Huang is currently in Police custody after she was arrested for engaging in illegal mining.

This was after she sneaked into Ghana despite her deportation some years ago.

She will be arraigned in court again on September 14.