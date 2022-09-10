ModernGhana logo
A/R: 74-year-old man trapped in burning 5-bedroom killed

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A 5-bedroom house at Aburaso in the Ashanti Region has been gutted by fire.

A 74-year-old man who was trapped in the fire could not escape.

He died from the fire incident which occurred an hour after midnight on Saturday, September 10.

Meanwhile, five other persons who stayed in the house managed to escape. They sustained various degrees of injuries from burns.

The deceased old man has been identified as Stephen Dapaah. He is said to be a former Ashanti regional director of Audit Service.

Properties in the house running into millions of cedis have been destroyed in the fire.

The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The body of the deceased has also been deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service are looking into the fire incident.

