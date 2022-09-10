Tano South Municipal Assembly holds assembly meeting at Bechem

Tano South Municipal has held its ordinary meeting in accordance with section 18 (1) of the Local governance Act, 936, (Act, 2016) and Model Standing Order of the Assembly Members to deliberate and discuss matters affecting the development of the Municipality.

During the meeting, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Hon. Asare Antwi urged Assembly Members to contribute their quota to make the meeting a success. According to him, the meeting would help the Assembly to collate information from the Assembly Members on matters hindering their various electoral areas, and eventually lasting solutions are found to the matters in question by the Assembly.

Touching on the role of Public Relations and Complaints Committee of the Assembly, Hon. Antwi indicated that all complaints brought before the said committee had been duly addressed and however, informed all participants to educate the populace on the work of the aforementioned committee.

Hon. Collins OffinamTakyi, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tano South indicated that, with the support of central government, the Tano South Municipal Assembly has been able to perform massive programmes and activities in various sectors like Education, Governance, Health, Road, Agric among others aimed at improving the living the standards of the people.

On modalities to improve collection of Assembly’s internally generated funds, Hon. Takyi said the Assembly would empower its revenue taskforce to enable the taskforce deliver its core mandate effectively to ensure revenue target is met by the Assembly. He also indicated that, the Assembly has registered all ratable items in the Municipality and assigned each collector to a specific revenue item among others.

Hon. Takyi used the occasion to outline the following as challenges confronting the Assembly; unavailability of office and official accommodation for Divisional Police Commander, unavailability of vehicle and motorbikes for Techimantia Police Administration to combat crime as expected, lack of conducive office space for the electoral commission following the burning of their office, unavailability of cinema van and office equipment for Information Services Department to carry out public education on activities of government including matters of national interest , encroachment of illegal small-scale mining activities among others.

The Municipal Chief Executive however charged all participants to continue supporting the Assembly for implementation of all directives from the Central government to enable the Municipality to achieve its targeted goals in relation to the development.