Queen Mother advocates for girl-child education to reduce teenage pregnancy in Agona West Municipality

Ninfahenemaa of Agona Abodom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region, Nana Hemaa Bronya III says embarking on Girl-child Education aimed at reducing teenage pregnancies which she said was gradually gaining roots in the community.

According to the Queen Mother, she has observed with concern the rate at which early sex among teenagers was rising.

She added that there should be urgent measures to combat the situation before it gets out of hand.

In an interview with Newsmen over the weekend at Agona Abodom, Nana Hemaa Bronya III indicated her willingness to educate the youth especially the Girl-Child to desist from any act that would ruin their lives in the near future.

She further admonished them to stick to their books rather than roaming around aimlessly, especially during night hours.

"I have started in my own small way by forming Girls' Clubs in all our basic schools in Agona Abodom and will extend it to other schools in the Agona West Municipality.

"Am glad I have the backing of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council led by Okofo Katakyie Nyarko Eku X. He actually encouraged me to start the sensitization to reduce this anti-social canker.

"My interaction with girls, headteachers, teachers and parents shows that there is the need for an intensive education on early sex which most of the time ends up in teenage pregnancies or serious health complications to the girls.

"We as leaders must rise up to the situation and eradicate it from the society otherwise our nation wouldn't be able to have quality leaders after we are gone to join our ancestors," she stated.

Nana Hemaa Bronya III sent 'Save Our Soul' (SOS) message to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Churches, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO), the Agona West Municipal Assembly, the Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Mamley Morrison, Prominent Citizens of Agonaman as well as individuals to support Nananom in their quest to reduce teenage pregnancies associated with school drop-out.

"Nananom, especially we the QueenMothers don't have enough financial resources to enable us execute this planned projects seeking quality human resources to facilitate national development.

"We are ready to spearhead economic growth and development in our communities but lack of financial support is delaying our hopes and dreams of making lives meaningful to our subjects," Nana Hemaa Bronya III noted.