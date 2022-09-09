GJA congratulates new DASA Chief of Tamale Technical University

Northern Region branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has congratulated Chief Ibrahim Nurudeen for his enskinment as the Dagbon Students Association Chief for the Tamale Technical University.

The new DASA chief who's a seasoned journalist was enskinned on 20th August, 2022 along with Naa Alhassan by elders from the Choggu Naa's palace.

In a brief statement, the Northern Regional President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Abdul Majid Yakubu expressed excitement, stating that it's refreshing for a Journalist to be considered for the traditional portfolio.

“I wish, on behalf of the GJA, to congratulate Mr. Nurudeen of Atinka Media and the thenorthernweb.com for being enskinned as DASA Chief of TaTU,” he stated.

Mr. Yakubu Abdul-Majeed said the enskinment of a journalist as the Chief of DASA is a legacy for him and must lead with the ethics of the profession.

Mr. Majeed also admonished students to stick to their studies. He observed that while the students pursue their academic success, they should also learn about their culture.

On his part, Chief Nurudeen appealed to sons and daughters of Dagbon to extend their support to the younger ones on campus.