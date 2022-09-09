Murder of Canadian: Case adjourned to October 3

An Adentan District Court has adjourned to October 3, the case of vacationing Canadian, Frank Kofi Osei, who was brutally murdered in cold blood at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra in July this year.

Safina Mohammed Adizatu, a student at the University of Ghana, Legon, and Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a Technical Officer of Crop Research Institute, Kumasi, are said to be allegedly involved in the murder.

When the matter was called today, Chief Inspector Ebenezer Addo, who held brief of Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, the substantive prosecutor, said Police investigation into the matter was underway.

Safina, also known as Safina Diamond on social media and Michael have been provisionally charged with conspiracy and murder.

They are said to have stabbed the deceased several times on his chin, jaw, back and strangled him to death.

The accused persons' pleas have not been taken and remanded into lawful custody by the court.

The case of the prosecution was that Safina was a 23-year-old level 100 student at University of Ghana, Legon, while Arku worked in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

On July 24, 2022, the prosecution said Osei visited Safina, his finance, who resided at Ashalley Botwe School Junction and decided to spend the night there.

At Night, the prosecution said Safina and Arku together with others yet to be identified, stabbed Osei several items with a knife on his chin, jaw, back and strangled him to death.

It said Safina and Arku cleaned the blood, while the deceased was in the room for a 24-hour period.

The prosecution said the accused persons allegedly later dragged the deceased from the first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped him at the gate of the house where the deceased had parked his car.

On July 26, this year at about 0400hours, Safina called a Police officer saying that her boyfriend visited her, and he had died in her room.

The court was informed that, the said Police officer called a Police Patrol team who rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased lying at the gate of Safina's house but (she) Safina and Arku were nowhere to be found.

The Police, however, traced Safina to her family house at Ashalley Botwe School Junction and apprehended her.

Arku who absconded after the act was also traced and picked up.

The Police said efforts were underway to nab other accomplices.

GNA