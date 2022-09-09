A-Plus drags NCA to Court for blocking unregistered SIM cards

09.09.2022 LISTEN

A controversial Ghanaian hiplife artiste, politician, entrepreneur and social activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus has taken court action against the National Communication Authority (NCA).

The hiplife artiste has sued the NCA together with the Attorney General over the blocking of unregistered SIM cards of Ghanaians.

In the suit filed at the Supreme Court, A-Plus is seeking a “declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Articles 2(23) and 296 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, the Directive by the Minister for Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, that the First Defendant will ensure that all SIM cards that are not re-registered by 30 September 2022, will be blocked while the National Identification Authority (NIA) has not been able to issue the Ghana Cards which is the only card to be used for the said re-registration of all Ghanaians is arbitrary, capricious, amounts to an abuse of discretion and same is unconstitutional, null, void and of no legal effect."

The Convener of the Peoples Project also wants a “declaration on a true and proper interpretation of Articles 2, 23 and 296 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana."

The political analyst wants the court to stop the NCA to be stopped from blocking the SIM cards of Ghanaians who have not been able to re-register their SIM cards until such a time where the NIA is able to issue the Ghana cards to all Ghanaians.

Speaking to Joy News on Friday afternoon, A-Plus said he is ready to accept any verdict that will be given by the court after hearing his case.

“Whatever comes out of the court we will support it. We are not in a battle of who wins. If the court thinks the reliefs we are seeking cannot be granted we will take it in good faith,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, A-Plus is urging all Ghanaians to push to secure the Ghana card for the registration of SIM cards if not done already.