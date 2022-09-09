Another victim of Appiatse explosion dies on at Okomfo Anokye

09.09.2022 LISTEN

Another victim of the Appiatse explosion, who had her left leg amputated as a result of the severe injury she sustained, has died at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching hospital in the Ashanti region.

Madam Ama Nsowaa, 59, who was among the severely injured during the explosion nine months ago, died while on admission at the facility.

Mr Thywill Quarshie, the Public Relations Officer, Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency in Tarkwa.

He said the passing of Madam Nsowaa brings to 15 people who had died since the disaster happened on January 20, 2022.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, a truck belonging to Maxam Ghana limited, which was transporting mining explosives from Tarkwa to Chirano Gold Mines Limited in the Western region, was involved in an accident at Appiatse on the Bogoso to Bawdie highway.

This led to an explosion, which levelled the entire community and displaced the people.

Fourteen people were killed while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

GNA