Polio vaccination campaign launched at Donkorkrom

Hon. Isaac Koree launching the campaign

09.09.2022

The District Chief Executive for Kwahu Afram Plains North District. Hon. Isaac Ofor – Koree has appealed to the people in the district to avail their children between the ages of 0-59 months for vaccination during the Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Type 2 campaign.

He said the only way to prevent the spread of the virus is through the vaccination campaign being undertaken by the District Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District. He called for all to support the campaign in order to eradicate the virus.

The DCE made the call during the launching of the Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Type 2 (nOPV2) Vaccination Campaign at Donkorkrom.

The District Director of Health Services, Mr. Francis Apungu, said the Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Type 2 is a modified version of the existing type 2 monovalent OPV ( mOPV 2) developed for use as part of measures to address the evolving risk of type 2 circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV 2).

He noted that the nOPV2 is anticipated to help stop the spread of cVDPV2 outbreaks as clinical trials have shown the nOPV2 to be genetically stable. He said the vaccine is orally administered via two drops, given into the mouth of the child.

Polio is an infectious disease, which may affect the spinal cord causing muscle weakness and paralysis. The polio virus is passed from person to person through faeces.