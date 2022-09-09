A/R: 15-year-old girl killed and dumped in a bush at Konongo

The Ashanti Regional Police command has commenced an investigation into the murder of a teenage girl at Konongo.

The 15-year-old girl identified as Regina Sarfo has been found dead in a bush suspected to have been dumped by her killers.

According to reports gathered from sources in Konongo, she was found in a bush near the Konongo Methodist school by a passerby around 4:00pm on Thursday, September 8.

She is said to have been found with knife wounds and blood all over her body.

Due to her swollen face, it is also suspected that her killers might have beaten and raped her before she was dumped in the bush.

Following a report to the police, investigations are already ongoing to bring the perpetrators to book.

This afternoon, information gathered from Konongo indicates that three suspects have already been apprehended.

The Ashanti Regional Command has met with the family of the deceased teenager.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has also commiserated with the family via telephone and assured them of the necessary police support.