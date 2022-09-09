Claims cedi is among worst currencies are just propaganda; cedi is third strongest in Africa – John Kumah

The Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah has mounted a new defense for the Ghanaian cedi after returning from a trip to Tunisia.

According to him, he learned on the trip that contrary to what naysayers have been saying, the Ghanaian cedi is not doing badly at all.

In an engagement on the PM Express on Joy News, the Deputy Finance Minister said the cedi is the third strongest currency in Africa.

“Look, I’ve heard all the propaganda, they said Ghana cedi is the worst in Africa and all kinds of things. Look, don’t believe those propaganda. I just returned from Tunisia on a programme, and Tunisia has the second strongest currency in Africa.

“Ghana is third actually according to any global ranking of currencies. I am talking about the strength of currencies in Africa. The Libyan Dinar, followed by Tunisian Dinar and then Ghana cedi is the third strongest currency in Africa,” Dr. John Kumah said.

He further noted that notwithstanding the strength of the cedi, people who lament the rate of depreciation of the Ghana cedi have a case.

He stressed that the depreciation is a global phenomenon and government is doing everything possible to make sure it is tackled.

“But maybe they were talking about the rate of depreciation…I just saw what is happening in Nigeria and they are equally complaining that their Naira is not just four hundred and something to the dollar, but sometimes it’s even 700 depending on where. Sometimes they can’t even find the dollar. So this is a global situation.

“So it is not just a Ghana situation, it is something that is happening globally and people should not begin to think that it’s as a result of some bad policy or whatever,” Dr. John Kumah argued.