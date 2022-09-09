My wife and I are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service — Obama eulogises late Queen Elizabeth II

Former President, H.E Barack Hussein Obama, the first black President of the United States of America (USA) has heaped praise on the late English monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Following Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's death, the United Kingdom and the entire world have been pouring in tributes.

The English monarch passed away on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

In a tweet shortly after, the 44th US President said the small moments they experienced during the reign of England's longest-serving monarch were extremely memorable.

“Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time,” his tweet reads.

Meanwhile, other world leaders, dignitaries and well-known organisations have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the Royal family.