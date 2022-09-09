Until God intervene, Bagri Dam spillage will continue to affect residents — NADMO

The Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Nana Agyeman Prempeh says the spillage of the Bagre Dam will continue to have dire effects on Ghanaians until the Pwalugu multipurpose dam is constructed.

According to him, until God intervene with money to complete the Pwalugu Dam, residents living around the area will continue to face the perennial incident.

Addressing journalists at the Upper East regional coordinating council as part of his working visit to the region to assess the flood situation, Nana Agyeman however assured that his office will be on standby to support victims of floods.

He used the opportunity to charge the various security services to be on standby for any eventuality, adding that NADMO is only a coordinating agency.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu suggested that though there is no enough funds for the dam’s construction, dredging rivers in the affected communities will help the situation.

He assured the region coordinating council's readiness to assist NADMO in its safety activities but raised concern that people living within the affected areas are refusing to relocate because of culture and traditional reasons.

The Bagri Dam was opened on Thursday 1st September. It affected several communities in the Upper East, Upper West, North East and Oti Regions.