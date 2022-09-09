Akufo-Addo to deliver statement in New York on Ghana’s commitment towards transforming education

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver a speech on Ghana's commitment towards transforming education post COVID-19 at the Transforming Education Summit on September 19, 2022, in New York.

The Summit is a key initiative launched by Mr Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General.

The aim is to bring together global, national and local education stakeholders and actors to offers an opportunity for inclusive, networked and effective global dialogue on the types of coordinated actions needed to reverse the slide on progress towards SDG4.

The Summit will also provide the opportunity to elevate education to the top of the global political agenda and to mobilise action, solidarity and solutions to recover from pandemic-related learning losses through five thematic areas.

The areas are; inclusive, equitable, safe and healthy schools; learning and skills for life, work and sustainable development; teachers, and the teaching and the teaching profession.

The rest are digital learning and transforming and financing education.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Dr Michael Boakye-Yiadom, the National Convenor for the 2022 United Nations/UNESCO TES, said Ghana was among the over 154 countries across the world to make a commitment to the thematic area.

He said Presidents of participating countries had appointed national conveners to lead multi-sectoral consultation meetings, select a thematic action track and develop a commitment statement for the Presidents to deliver during the Summit.

Dr Boakye-Yiadom said the National Convenor and other representatives from the Ministry of Education led by Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education attended the TES pre-Summit in June 2022 in Paris, France to express Ghana's Commitment to the process of consulting with wider stakeholders to commit to one thematic track action.

He said the Ministry, the Ghana National Commission for UNESCO and the office of the National Convenor had organised four national consultations with development partners.

The consultations solicited input and concerns, which led to the drafting of Ghana's commitment to the thematic action-teaching two-learning and skills for life, work and sustainable development.

