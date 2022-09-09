Police confiscate 624 bottled of 'Wee' drinks in Kumasi

09.09.2022 LISTEN

Bottles of locally made drinks, suspected to have been laced with cannabis, also known as wee, have been impounded by the police in Kumasi.

The 624 bottled drinks were seized in a Kia Bongo truck, with registration number AW 2078-20, which was being driven by one Owusu Afriyie, 60.

The successful police intelligence operation was conducted by the Drug Law and Intelligence Unit (DLEU) at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi, around 4:10pm on September 1, 2022.

The security exercise that led to the seizure of the illegal items also resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including Owusu Afriyie, who are now being interrogated before being hauled to court.

The other three suspects are Richard Azimbe aka 'Batistuta', 36, owner of the items, Collins Adjei, 26 and Georgina Ofori, 32, who sell the drinks at her drinking spot at Kronom.

According to a police report, “The car contained thirty-two (32) boxes each containing 12 plastic bottles, and four (4) sacks each containing sixty (60) plastic bottles, all totalling six hundred and twenty-four bottles of locally made fruit juice or beverages suspected to have been laced with cannabis.

“Suspect Richard Azimbe, aka 'Batistuta', aged 36 years, owner of the above mentioned items and Collins Adjei, aged 26 years, who assists in the delivery of the said items, were also arrested.”

The police team, the report said, then “proceeded to Kronom near Kumasi and arrested suspect Georgina Ofori, aged 32 years, at her drinking spot and retrieved a bottle similar to the product.”

According to the police report, suspects are still in custody to be processed, and those connected with the exhibits would be prosecuted.

