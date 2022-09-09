Integrate NIA data with existing security systems to identify persons at our borders - Joseph Naah-Yerreh

Ghanaian political blogger and law student, Joseph Naah-Yerreh, also known as Dada Joe, has waded into the ongoing discussion of how notorious Chinese galamsey queen ‘Aisha’ Huang gained entry into Ghana following her deportation in 2018.

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Naah-Yerreh intimated that the NIA must fight the urge to be just a data repository, but integrate their data with new or existing systems available to security and other state institutions to help identify persons entering the Ghanaian jurisdiction through whichever approved port of entry.

He contends that doing so will allow security personnel match the profiles of such persons with their criminal history and any legal restrictions placed on their person if they’re already on the system, or capture their details and bio data into the existing pool at the port of entry to forestall such occurrence in the future.

He advised the NIA to begin the integrations in earnest and on a pilot basis rather than waiting till it is done with the data collection process on everyone.

Read the full text of his post on Facebook below:

“Are we waiting till every Ghanaian and non-citizen is captured by NIA before we implement the data for security purposes?

It seems the NIA is just a stand-alone data collection entity with no integrations necessary for helping security personnel such as police and immigration identify persons and associate their profiles with their criminal history and any outstanding warrants or legal restrictions on their person.

Saying NIA system worked just because Aisha Huang’s details popped up when she tried to register with her new identity is a monumental failure at seeing the bigger picture of why we need a comprehensive national database of persons within or entering the jurisdiction.

Elsewhere, you’re identified at the port of entry if you have your details captured in the national database, including your criminal history and legal restrictions, if any.

The question begs asking, why are we compiling a national database if we can’t use same to identify criminals among others and follow laid down protocol to have them apprehended.

Huang entered through an approved route, ideally, we’d have a bioscanner at all ports of entry, identify the person trying to enter the jurisdiction and immediately have access to their info if any, that’s if they’re already on the system.

If they’re not on the system, then their biodata and other info is captured into the national database at the port of entry. Such persons only get issued non-citizen Ghanacards when they apply and show the required resident permits. This stage becomes easier because their details would already be in the system as captured at the port of entry.

NIA must not be just a data collection institution, but a feeder institution supplying data to relevant state institutions for applications such as security and planning.

Access to this info by permitted institutions must be instant through integration with tiered access according to the sensitivity of the data requested and what that institution is pre-cleared to access.

To conclude, data is useless if not applied to solve everyday problems especially matters relating to national security. NIA must not wait till it’s done collecting data of everyone before having some these integrations in place.

Joseph Naah-Yerreh

Sgd.”