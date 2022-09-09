Ghana’s overhyped biometric ID system can be beaten by using false name; Aisha Huang’s case is proof – Bright Simons

The Vice President of Imani Africa, Bright Simons says there is a need for the country to relook its biometric ID System.

This comes after Aisha Huang’s return to the country using a fake name after she was deported some years ago.

Having managed to acquire a Ghana card for herself without the system not being to detect, Bright Simons says it is an indication that the biometric system which has been hyped by government officials is not as potent as preached.

He is suggesting that other avenues be explored to ensure the use of false names does not beat the biometric ID system.

“The arrest of leader of a Chinese illegal mining syndicate has shown that Ghana's hyped biometric ID system can be beaten by just using a false name. Despite previous arrests, the syndicate boss kept renewing her fake card OFFICIALLY. Lesson: Don't put all your eggs in 1 basket,” Bright Simons has said in a post on his Twitter page.

Aisha Huang following her arrest for illegal mining and minerals trading activities was arraigned before an Accra High Court on Monday.

She has been remanded to reappear on September 14.