Residents want Afienya container toll booth removed as it poses danger to motorists

Some residents of Afienya in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency of the Greater Accra Region are seething with anger over the failure of the Ministry of Roads and Highways to remove the container toll booth in the middle of the Accra-Aflao highway.

According to the residents, since the announcement by the sector Minister to suspend the collection of tolls on the country’s major highways in November last year, the container toll booth has been left to rot.

The residents in their anger are calling on the Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highways Authority to remove the container on the road.

They registered their displeasure on Accra 100.5 FM’s 6:00 am news on Friday, September 9, 2022.

They said the container has been blocking the view of commuters and drivers on the road.

They argued that the container had no reflectors around it making it difficult to be identified when driving at night.

Assemblyman for the area, Habib Mohammed expressed similar sentiments and wondered why the container has not been taken out of the road.

He was categorical to say, the container poses some danger to the people of the area especially motorists and pedestrians on the highway.

"I don’t know whether the agencies responsible for the removal of the container on the road are waiting for somebody to die before they come and take the container away," he lamented.

Source: Classfmonline.com