Family fights man for refusing to handover son for rituals

A man in his late 30s from the Savanna Region, Tijani Ibrahim is under pressure from his own family to produce his 14-month-old son for traditional rituals or face their wrath.

Tijani is from a royal family in Sirigu in the Savanna Region where any male born child is mandated to undergo traditional rites meant to find out if he could be the heir to the throne.

But Tijani who underwent the same ritual as a kid has remained adamant since his son reached the required one year age, which has set him on a warpath with his own family.

With the full support of his wife, they have refused to allow their son to undergo the ritual which is a deadly procedure.

"The whole process is even unhealthy and very dangerous to my son's health. I was lucky to survive even though I wasn't chosen to be the heir but many children have died through this over the years.

"I will not allow my son to do it, he does not want to be king. His life is more precious to me," he told ModernGhana.com.

So when Tijani's wife, Habiba, and son, Ibrahim traveled recently to Europe for holidays, she refused to return to Ghana in order to keep their son away from the family who are so desperate to forcibly take the boy. She also left behind her business which generates income to support her home.

This has in turn led to massive pressure from the family elders who have threatened and warned Mr. Tijani to produce his son or will never live in peace.

"My wife has made it clear he is not returning with our son unless the family changes their stance which they are not ready to do. I may be forced to also relocate if their pressure and threats get out of hand," Tijani emphasised.