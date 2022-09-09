UPDATE: Three more missing excavators at Ellembelle retrieved

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement to provide a fresh update on the missing excavators case in Ellembelle in the Western Region.

The latest statement from the Police on Friday, September 9, has disclosed three more of the missing excavators have been found.

Through Police Anti-Galamsey Operations, three pump action guns were also retrieved by officers.

Meanwhile, the Police have also confirmed the arrest of nine more persons in connection with the missing excavators case.

They include three Chinese nationals and six Ghanaian suspected accomplices.

“The Police, in the wee hours of 9th September, 2022 arrested nine more suspects and retrieved three excavators and three pump action guns in another anti-galamsey operation in the Western Region,” a police statement has announced today.

On Thursday, the Police also confirmed the arrest of five Chinese nationals.

The statement further assured that the missing Ellembelle case will be followed to the latter to ensure all persons involved are arrested and made to face the law.

Meanwhile, the DCE of Ellembelle who was arrested by the Police has been granted bail.