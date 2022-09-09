Ellembelle: Three more Chinese, six Ghanaians grabbed by Police in connection with missing excavator

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of nine more persons in connection with the missing excavators in Ellembelle in the Western Region.

The arrested persons include three Chinese nationals and six Ghanaians. Meanwhile, the Police have also confirmed that through investigations, three excavators and three weapons have been retrieved.

“The Police, in the wee hours of 9th September, 2022 arrested nine more suspects and retrieved three excavators and three pump action guns in another anti-galamsey operation in the Western Region,” a police statement has announced.

On Thursday, the Police also confirmed the arrest of five Chinese nationals.

The statement further assured that the case will be followed to the latter to ensure all persons involved are arrested and made to face the law.

Meanwhile, the DCE of Ellembelle who was arrested by the Police has been granted bail.