ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UN Secretary-General statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Press Statement Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I extend my sincere condolences to her bereaved family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the wider Commonwealth of Nations.

As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership.

New York, 8 September 2022

More from Press Statement
ModernGhana Links
RCS statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society
09.09.2022 | Press Statement
Challenging Heights calls on overnment to release the capitation grants before re-opening of basic schools
05.09.2022 | Press Statement
Gov. Ugwuanyi's Government is not corrupt — Group replies Frank Nweke
02.09.2022 | Press Statement
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line