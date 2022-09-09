U/E/R: Chiefs, CSOs, NGOs, Pastors and Imams visit Presidents for their own personal interest leaving us undeveloped – John Ayine

09.09.2022 LISTEN

A member of the NPP’s Upper East Regional communication team, Johnson Ayine has said the self-seeking attitude of Chiefs, CSOs, NGOs, Pastors, and Imams in the Upper East Region is a major contributing factor to the region’s underdevelopment.

Speaking to this reporter on underdevelopment in the region, Mr. Ayine said some identifiable groups in the region enjoy visiting the President, Vice President, and Ministers of State individually for personal gains.

He said they do not go to lobby for projects that will inure to the benefit of all in the region.

“How many times have you seen Upper East either at NDC or NPP administration, how many times have you seen these identifiable groups either traditional rulers, pastors, Imams, Civil Society Organizations moving up and down meeting President or those in various ministries to demand development in our region, how many times? When they visit our region our chiefs and imams went there individually, the religious leaders went there individually, our CSOs and what have you, and some of them went there individually. How many of them will say, let us go there with one voice and demand what is due us?" he quizzes.

According to him, two groups, BONABOTO and TEERE were able to come together and succeeded in getting the Gurune language accepted by GES into the curriculum as a learning language.

“The Gurune Language was executed by BONABOTO and TEERE Mr. Avea’s NGO and the government listened and that tells you that when we come together as a people and demand something, the government will listen. When my father delegated his sub-chiefs Dorongo Naaba, Kalbeo Naaba, myself and some other persons to Dr. Bawumia to talk about this road, he listened. So, that is what we are supposed to be doing,” he stressed