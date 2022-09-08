All official flags in Ghana to fly at half-mast in honour of late Queen Elizabeth II for 7days

08.09.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed all official flags in the nation to fly at half-mast for seven days effective Friday, September 9, 2022.

This is contained in a statement issued by the President issued on his official social media handle.

The directive is to honour the late British Monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who passed on today.

“In honour of her memory, I have directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September,” part of the statement by President Akufo-Addo reads.

In his statement, the President on behalf of Ghana has extended a message of condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on their loss.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“May God bless her soul and give her peaceful rest in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again,” the statements on Akufo-Addo’s Twitter page add.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, after her health deteriorated.

She passed at age 96 after serving for over 70 years. She goes down in history as the longest-serving British Monarch.