We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign — Prince Charles reacts to mother's demise

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the English throne, has responded to the death of his mother, the late monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 73-year-old has stated that the sad event has devastated him and the entire royal family.

He stressed in a statement released minutes after the announcement sighted by Modernghana News that this has become a time of great sadness for him.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” portions of the statement read.

It continues “during this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The 96-year-old longest-serving English monarch died on Thursday, September 8. She is said to have died at Balmoral this afternoon.

A statement sighted on the official Twitter handle of the Royal Family announcing her demise reads “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King (then Prince Charles) and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."