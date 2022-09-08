Akufo-Addo extends Ghana’s condolence to the people of Great Britain after demise of Queen Elizabeth II

President Akufo-Addo in a state of mourning

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is mourning the demise of the deceased British Monarch, Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The longest-serving British Monarch passed on Thursday, September 8, after her health deteriorated.

Reacting to the devastating news, President Akufo-Addo has extended a message of condolence on behalf of Ghana to the people of Britain.

In his message, the President also extends deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, and the entire Royal Family.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth II,” a post on the Twitter page of President Akufo-Addo has said this evening.

In honour of the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, President Akufo-Addo has directed that all official flags in Ghana fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, from tomorrow, Friday, September 9.

The President’s post concludes, “May God bless her soul and give her peaceful rest in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.”

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96.