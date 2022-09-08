Use Ursula Owusu’s formula of cursing Mahama during ‘dumsor’ against her if your SIM is blocked – Sam George to Ghanaians

08.09.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has urged Ghanaians to deal with Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the same way she dealt with ex-President Mahama.

In a post on his Twitter page, the Ningo Prampram lawmaker has pulled a news article from August 2015 where Ursula Owusu is quoted saying she curses Mahama anything there is a power outage [dumsor].

According to Sam George, Ghanaians who are also banned from making phone calls even though they have registered their SIM cards should return fire by cursing the Minister.

“With the many people complaining and asking why their SIM cards have been blocked even after they have duly registered their SIMs, I can only advice you to use the Minister's own formula.

“All the best! Cheers,” a post on the Twitter page of Sam George reads.

In the last 24 hours, many Ghanaians have complained of being barred from making phone calls including people who have duly gone through the re-registration process to link their Ghana cards.

The Ministry of Communication and the National Communication Authority (NCA) are yet to comment on the matter.