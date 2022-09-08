Akufo-Addo sends best wishes to Queen Elizabeth II amid health concerns

08.09.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to reports of the current worrying state of the health of British Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to reports by British portals, Queen Elizabeth II’s health has deteriorated today, Thursday, September 8.

Buckingham Palace has also reportedly announced that the doctors of Queen Elizabeth II are concerned about her health as family members rush to her side.

Informed of the situation, President Akufo-Addo has extended best wishes to the British Monarch and her family.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all Ghanaians, at home and abroad, are with Queen Elizabeth II, the British Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth, the organization of which Ghana is a proud member, and her family in these difficult moments. I wish her the best and God’s blessings,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tweeted on Thursday evening.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has reigned for 70 years and is adored not only in the United Kingdom but all over the world.

She is said to have been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands.