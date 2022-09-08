Ghana’s economic woes mostly due to poor policy choices, mismanagement – Ato Forson tells IMF Chief

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Cassiel Ato Forson has informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief for Ghana about the cause of Ghana’s economic woes.

The former Deputy Finance Minister on Thursday, September 8, held a meeting with the new IMF Chief for Ghana.

At the meeting, Cassiel Ato Forson informed the new IMF Chief of Ghana that the country’s economic woes are mostly due to mismanagement by the government and not because of Covid-19 or Russia-Ukraine war.

“Earlier today, I pointed out to the new IMF chief for #Gh that our current economic woes are mostly due to poor policy choices & mismanagement not covid or Rus-Ukr war!

“I also stated my surprise at the recent comment by the IMF Boss on this mindful of the facts available,” Cassiel Ato Forson posted on his Twitter page after the meeting with the IMF chief.

Earlier this week, the Managing Director of IMF, Kristalina Georgina said Ghana’s economic crisis has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

She assured that the IMF is keen on reaching an agreement with the government of Ghana by the end of this year.