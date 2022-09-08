Unlike you I’m focused on how to protect what is left of battered public purse – Ablakwa hits back at Eugene Arhin

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he will not engage in insults with the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

The two have clashed in the last 24 hours over Ghana’s Presidential Jet which is currently in France for repair works.

In a post on Facebook earlier today, Eugene Arhin said Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is “embarrassing” himself with his serial “presidential jet propaganda”.

This was after the North Tongu MP had said the jet was flown to France ahead of the President’s recent trip to that country and the Netherlands contrary to claims that it cannot fly for more than 6 hours.

READ ALSO: You're 'embarrassing' yourself with 'presidential jet propaganda'; it's in France for 'major', 'long-overdue' repair works – Jubilee House jabs Ablakwa

This afternoon, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made another post on Facebook insisting that he has been vindicated in his allegation from the admission by the Presidency that indeed Ghana’s Private jet has flown to France.

According to him, his focus is on protecting what is left of the country’s battered public purse.

He said, this is the reason why he will not engage in exchanges with Eugene Arhin.

“That, unlike Mr. Eugene Arhin, I am determined to focus on incontrovertible facts, ideas, and how to sincerely protect what is left of the already battered public purse, so I will ignore his unedifying invitation to engage in the politics of insults— I shall therefore forgive my junior Odade3,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said in his post this afternoon.