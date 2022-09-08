Akufo-Addo has manipulated IMF MD to defend his mismanagement and thievery — Dr. Amoako Baah

08.09.2022 LISTEN

A former Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has reacted to the recent comment by the Managing Director (MD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Ghana's ailing economy.

Dr. Amoako Baah, a staunch member of the ruling NPP, claims President Akufo-Addo had succeeded in corrupting the IMF boss to save him from disgrace.

In an interview on the sidelines of the IMF’s engagement with the Ghanaian delegation in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Monday, September 5, Madam Kristina Georgieva said Ghana's economic crisis was not the result of mismanagement by government.

She stated, “we have started very constructive discussions already and, to the people of Ghana, like everybody on this planet, you have been hurt by exogenous shocks.

“Firstly, the pandemic, then Russia’s war in Ukraine. We need to realise that it is not because of bad policies in the country but because of this combination of shocks, and, therefore, we have to support Ghana.

“A strong country with fantastic people, and, as a member of the IMF, it was incumbent on the Fund to lend the country support in times of crisis."

However, in a statement sighted by Modernghana News, the NPP stalwart described the assertion by the IMF boss as irresponsible and intended to deter government from taking responsibility for the economic situation.

“I would venture to say that Nana Addo must have appealed to the IMF boss for help in dispelling the narrative that Ghana is in trouble because of mismanagement, thievery, and incompetence. If that were the case, it is in order for him to ask for such help.

"But it is not in order for the IMF boss to describe a country on its knees as a "superb country." Such a statement is irresponsible because it does not hold the government accountable for the mishandling of the economy," portions of the statement said.

The statement added, “why is our neighbour, Cote d'Ivoire, with almost the same GDP, located almost at the same location on the globe, equally impacted by Covid 19 and the Ukraine war, not asked for IMF help? If the two conditions above impacted the world, some even worse than Ghana, why are some not at the IMF, and we are?

"Why is Togo, for example, not at the IMF? One cause cannot be used to explain two opposite effects. Ghana goes to IMF because of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine; Togo does not go to IMF because of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine. This is counterfeit logic; there must be another explanation for being at the IMF!"